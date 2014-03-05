Italian prosecutors open file on Roche, Novartis-judicial sources

BRIEF-Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A
* Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A
ROME, March 5 Prosecutors in Rome have opened a file on Novartis and Roche after the Italian antitrust regulator fined the drug companies over alleged anti-competitive practices, judicial sources said on Wednesday.
However no formal investigation was underway and there was no suspicion of any criminal practice, the sources said.
On Wednesday the Italian regulator fined Novartis 92 million euros ($126.4 million) and Roche 90.5 million euros. It said they had struck an alliance to prevent Roche's Avastic being used to treat an eye disease in favour of the more expensive drug Lucentis made by Novartis. (Reporting by Mario Sarzanini; writing by Naomi O'Leary)
* Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
VIENNA, April 15 South American trade bloc Mercosur plans to sign a trade agreement with the European Union this year, the president of Argentina, which holds the rotating presidency of Mercosur, said in an interview published on Saturday.