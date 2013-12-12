Colombia's Grupo Aval sets share price for $1.24 bln issue

| BOGOTA
BOGOTA Dec 12 Grupo Aval, Colombia's largest
financial entity, on Thursday set the price for its stock sale
at 1,300 pesos ($0.67) per ordinary share, in an issue it hopes
will raise as much as 2.4 trillion pesos ($1.24 billion).
Aval did not reveal the date of the issue in its
filing with the financial regulator. Current shareholders will
have preferred access to the shares. Analysts expect the issue
to take place in the next few days.
"Generally the price is revealed in the offer, so we should
be close to the release," said a broker in Bogota.
Companies are racing to issue shares before the U.S. Federal
Reserve meets Dec. 17-18, in an effort to head off any
volatility or risk aversion following a possible change in
monetary policy.
Bancolombia, the country's largest bank, is about
to make a public offer of 110 million shares, worth about $1.4
billion.
Grupo Aval has approved the issue of 1.85 million shares.
Grupo Aval is made up of Banco de Bogotá, Banco
Popular, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas,
Corficolombiana and the pension fund Porvenir.
According to sources within the group and several investors,
the issue will replace a planned share sale on the New York
stock exchange a few years ago. That was not completed because
of international market turbulence.
Grupo Aval has been active in acquisitions in recent years,
especially in Central America, as part of its international
expansion plan.