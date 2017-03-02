UPDATE 1-Top Avianca shareholder Efromovich says deal with United 'will happen'

(Adds quotes from Efromovich)
March 2 Avianca Holdings SA top
shareholder, German Efromovich, said on Thursday that a deal
between Avianca and United Continental Holdings Inc
"will happen," despite a lawsuit aimed at blocking the deal
filed by the airline's No. 2 shareholder this week.
A suit brought in New York by Kingsland Holdings alleges
that the deal for Avianca with United is "an egregiously
one-sided proposed transaction that Efromovich secretly
negotiated with United for his own benefit at the expense of
Avianca and all of its other shareholders."
Efromovich said during a news conference in New York on
Thursday that the deal with United was just "an extension of an
already existing relationship" and was the best possible deal
for Avianca's shareholders. He also insisted that reports of
higher bids for Avianca from Delta and other airlines
"are not accurate and are not correct."
Efromovich called the lawsuit “extortion” and accused
Kingsland of filing it “without any grounds because of greed and
ego.” He insisted that Kingsland was seeking to force
Efromovich's investment company Synergy to sell its stake in
Avianca because it would increase the value of Kingsland’s stake
in Avianca.
United has so far not commented on the lawsuit and
Efromovich said he has not spoken to representatives from the
company since the suit was filed.
In response to questions about the involvement of activist
investor Paul Singer’s hedge fund Elliott Management, Efromovich
said Elliott has “nothing to do with Avianca” and hadn’t
extended any funding for this deal.
Media reports have said that Elliott was pushing Efromovich
to sell his shares because the hedge fund loaned him money
leveraged against his stake in Avianca. Efromovich said he was
"not selling, period."
He declined to answer questions about whether or not Elliott
or United had extended any funding to Synergy.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)