Colombia airline Avianca reaches pay deal with main pilots union

BOGOTA Oct 3 Colombian airline Avianca has
reached a pay deal with most of its pilots after being forced to
cancel hundreds of flights when crew began refusing overtime to
push for better remuneration, the company and a pilots' union
said Thursday.
The airline and the Organization of Avianca Aviators, or
Odeaa, settled on an 11 percent pay increase late on Wednesday.
Odeaa represents 57 percent of Avianca's Colombian pilots.
The deal will not apply to pilots represented by the
minority union, Acdac, or Colombian Association of Civil
Aviators, which withdrew from the discussions as it considered
the company's offer to be too small.
Pilots began refusing overtime from Sept. 13 to pressure the
company over their demands, and Avianca was forced to cancel
some domestic flights and reschedule others.
"In the first year we obtained increases of between 10 and
11 percent," said Odeaa president Jose Maria Jaimes. He said
increases in the following three years would be between 3.5 and
4 percent.
Colombia's inflation rate was 2.44 percent in 2012 and is
expected to hover around 3 percent this year and next.
Avianca President Fabio Villegas said the increase would be
linked to operational efficiency indicators such as punctuality
and pilots' efforts to save fuel.
"It's an agreement that from our perspective enables us ...
to achieve more efficiency which will generate the necessary
savings for the company to pay the salary increase and advance
in optimizing operations and improving service," Villegas said.
Avianca management was confident that pilots affiliated to
the Acdac union, representing 43 percent of the pilots, would
join the agreement, enabling flight schedules to return to
normal.
Avianca and El Salvador's airline Taca are both controlled
by Avianca Holdings, one of Latin America's largest
aviation groups. Pilots at Taca and its Central American
subsidiaries, Aerolineas Galapagos and Tampa Cargo, are not
involved in the dispute.