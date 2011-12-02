UPDATE 1-Colombia's Banco de Bogota to hold roadshow-sources

* Country's second largest bank wants to boost sale

* May issue $1 billion in bonds

BOGOTA Dec 2 Banco de Bogota , Colombia's second largest bank, will hold a roadshow starting next week to help arrange the sale of foreign bonds, banking sources told Reuters on Friday.

The bank has asked HSBC, JP Morgan and Citigroup to hold a series of meetings with investors starting on Tuesday, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Investor meetings will take place in London and Santiago on Dec. 6; in Boston and Lima on Dec. 7 and in New York and Los Angeles on Dec. 8, the sources said.

Details on the size of the debt sale were not immediately available, but the bank said in September it planned to issue $1 billion in bonds with maturities between seven and 10 years.

Funds from that issue will be used to pay off debt from its $1.9 billion purchase of Central American bank BAC-Credomatic from General Electric Co last year, it said at the time.

IFR, a Thomson Reuters service, said on Friday that Banco de Bogota will close the syndication process for its $500 million, three-year loan by next week.

Private banks have been taking advantage of upgrades in Colombia's sovereign credit rating this year and low U.S. interest rates to issue debt under better terms.

The Andean country's Improved security situation has helped Colombia attract billions of dollars in foreign investment since 2002, and was cited as one reason why the three leading credit ratings agencies returned its credit to investment-grade status.