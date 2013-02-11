版本:
Bancolombia to seek shareholder approval to issue new shares

BOGOTA Feb 11 Colombia's biggest financial entity, Bancolombia, will seek shareholder approval to issue new non-voting shares that carry a preferential dividend, the bank said in a filing with the financial regulator.

Bancolombia will make the proposal during its shareholders' meeting on March 4, the filing said.

