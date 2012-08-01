Bancolombia Q2 profit down 8 pct from year ago

BOGOTA Aug 1 Bancolombia, Colombia's largest
financial firm by assets, said on Wednesday that consolidated
net profit for the second quarter fell 8 percent to 355 billion
pesos ($198 million), due to an increase in operational costs.
Bancolombia said the bank's loan portfolio
rose 17 percent in the second quarter from the same period a
year ago.
"This growth confirms solid credit demand in Colombia,
although it reflects that growth is moderating because we're
more strict when it comes to granting loans," Bancolombia said
in a filing with the financial regulator.