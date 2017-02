BOGOTA Nov 2 Bancolombia BIC.CN(CIB.N), Colombia's largest financial firm by assets, on Wednesday sold 600 billion pesos ($317.2 million) in local bonds, the country's stock exchange said.

The bank received offers of 1.27 trillion pesos.

Bancolombia, like other Colombian financial firms, is taking advantage of low interest rates and high liquidity in the Andean nation to issue cheaper debt. (Reporting by Bogota newsroom; Editing by Dan Grebler)