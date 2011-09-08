UPDATE 1-Colombia's Banco de Bogota eyes $1 bln debt issue

* Bank to sell paper with maturities from 7-10 years

BOGOTA, Sept 8 Colombia's Banco de Bogota BBO.CN plans to issue $1 billion in debt beginning in October, its president said on Thursday.

Alejandro Figueroa, head of Colombia's No. 2 bank, told reporters the debt would be sold in foreign markets with maturities between seven and 10 years.

Funds from the issue will be used to pay off debt from its $1.9 billion purchase of Central American bank BAC-Credomatic from General Electric Co (GE.N) last year, Figueroa said.

Private banks have been taking advantage of upgrades in Colombia's sovereign credit rating this year and low U.S. interest rates to issue debt under improved terms.

Better security has helped Colombia attract billions of dollars in foreign investment since 2002, and was cited as one reason why three Wall Street credit agencies gave back the South American nation its investment grade status. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)