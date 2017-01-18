版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 18日 星期三 22:14 BJT

Colombia sets IPTs on US dollar bond

By Davide Scigliuzzo
    NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Here is the pricing progression on
the new bond offering from the Republic of Colombia
(Baa2/BBB/BBB), expected to price later on Wednesday, according
to market sources.
 SIZE       MATURITY   IPTs
 TBD        10-yr*     T+185bp area
 TBD        30-yr**    T+235bp area
    *new issue
    ** Tap of 5% 2045 bond 
    
    Bookrunners: Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Itau BBA
    

 (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Writing by Natalie Harrison;
Editing by Marc Carnegie)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐