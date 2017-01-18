版本:
Colombia names banks for possible US dollar global bond

NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - The Republic of Colombia has named Citigroup, Itau BBA and Morgan Stanley as joint bookrunners for a possible US dollar global bond, according to a filing with the SEC on Wednesday. (Reporting by John Balassi; Writing by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
