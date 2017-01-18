版本:
Colombia sets guidance on new bond offering

By Mike Gambale
    NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Here is the pricing progression on
the new bond offering from the Republic of Colombia
(Baa2/BBB/BBB), expected to price later on Wednesday, according
to market sources.
 SIZE       MATURITY   IPTs           GUIDANCE
 TBD        10-yr*     T+185bp area   T+170bp area ***
 TBD        30-yr**    T+235bp area   T+220bp area ***
    * new issue
    ** tap of 5% 2045 bond
    *** area +/- 5bp 
    
    Bookrunners: Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Itau BBA

 (Reporting Mike Gambale; Editing by Paul Kilby and Marc
Carnegie)
