Colombia plans 30-year US dollar bond

BRIEF-FelCor Lodging Trust Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.09
* Felcor lodging trust inc qtrly same-store revpar was $142.15 compared to $143.97 for same period in 2016
NEW YORK, Jan 21 (IFR) - The Republic of Colombia plans to sell a new 30-year US dollar-denominated bond and has set initial price thoughts for the deal at 280bp area over US Treasuries, according to market sources.
The sovereign, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB, filed with the SEC on Wednesday morning to issue up to US$1.95bn in debt securities.
Proceeds will be used for general budgetary purposes.
JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are the bookrunners on the transaction, which is expected to launch and price today. (Reporting by the IFR team; Writing by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cerecor inc - completed a private offering with armistice capital that should support company's operations through 2017