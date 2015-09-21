版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 21日 星期一

Colombia to issue US dollar bonds due 2026: SEC filing

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (IFR) - The Republic of Colombia plans to issue new US dollar-denominated bonds due 2026 via Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

