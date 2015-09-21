版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 22日 星期二 03:11 BJT

Colombia launches US$1.5bn January 2026 bond

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (IFR) - Colombia launched on Monday a US$1.5bn long 10-year bond at a final spread of 245bp over US Treasuries, according to market sources.

Final terms came at the tight end of guidance of 250bp (plus or minus 5bp) and inside initial price thoughts of 262.5bp area. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Edited by Paul Kilby)

