Colombia launches US$1.5bn January 2026 bond

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
NEW YORK, Sept 21 (IFR) - Colombia launched on Monday a US$1.5bn long 10-year bond at a final spread of 245bp over US Treasuries, according to market sources.
Final terms came at the tight end of guidance of 250bp (plus or minus 5bp) and inside initial price thoughts of 262.5bp area. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Edited by Paul Kilby)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.