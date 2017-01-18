版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 19日 星期四 04:16 BJT

Colombia launches US$2.5bn two-part bond

By Mike Gambale
    NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Here is the pricing progression on
the new bond offering from the Republic of Colombia
(Baa2/BBB/BBB), expected to price later on Wednesday, according
to one of the lead managers.
    
 SIZE      MATURITY   IPTs           GUIDANCE          LAUNCH
 US$1bn    10-yr*     T+185bp area   T+170bp area ***  T+160bp
 US$1.5bn  30-yr**    T+235bp area   T+220bp area ***  T+210bp
    * new issue
    ** tap of 5% 2045 bond
    *** area +/- 5bp 
    
    Bookrunners: Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Itau BBA
    

 (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Paul Kilby and Marc
Carnegie)
