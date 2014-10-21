Colombia sets guidance on reopening of 2024, 2044 bonds

NEW YORK, Oct 21 (IFR) - The Republic of Colombia (Baa2/BBB/BBB) has set price guidance on a reopening of its 2024 and 2044 bonds, through which it plans to raise a combined US$1bn, according to market sources.

The sovereign has set price guidance of 150bp area (plus or minus 5bp) over US Treasuries for the 2024 tap and 190bp area (plus or minus 5bp) over US Treasuries for the 2044 tap.

It currently has US$1.6bn outstanding on the 2024s and US$2bn on the 2044s.

Citigroup and Goldman Sachs are the bookrunners on the SEC-registered transaction, which is expected to launch and price today. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)