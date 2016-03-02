版本:
Colombia mandates banks to arrange investor meetings in Europe

NEW YORK, March 2 (IFR) - Colombia has mandated BBVA, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan to organize meeting with fixed-income investors in Europe to discuss opportunities in the capital markets this year.

Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas will attend the meetings, which start on March 8 in London.

Discussions continue in Germany on March 9, the Netherlands on March 10 and in London again on March 11.

The South American country is rated Baa2/BBB/BBB (stable/negative/stable) by Moody's, S&P and Fitch. (Reporting By Paul Kilby; Editing by Jack Doran)

