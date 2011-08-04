Colombia, Brazil see booming trade, investment

* Colombia wants to double trade with Brazil by 2014
* Brazil investments mostly in coal and oil in Colombia
* Brazilian companies MPX, Vale and Petrobras in Colombia
By Luis Jaime Acosta and Jack Kimball
BOGOTA Aug 4 Colombia wants to double trade
and increase investment with Latin American powerhouse Brazil,
but tariffs and shipping costs remain obstacles, an investment
conference was told on Thursday.
Brazil's booming economy has increased its consumption
across the commodity chain, and its companies, mainly in oil
and coal, have already begun investing in Colombia, a major
global producer of thermal coal and regionally of crude oil.
"There's a special synergy, this integration with Brazil
generates very important gains for both countries in all
respects ... South-South integration strengthens us,"
Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos told an investment
conference.
It was the first-ever Colombia-Brazil investment summit
and was attended by the CEO of Brazil oil giant Petrobras
(PETR4.SA), as well as by the presidents of Odebrecht,
Brazil's largest diversified construction group, and Itau
Unibanco (ITUB4.SA) (ITUB.N), the country's top private-sector
bank.
The Andean nation expects bilateral trade with Brazil to
double to $5 billion by 2014, and sees investment by
Brazilians in Colombia and Colombians in Brazil increasing.
Brazil is Colombia's second-largest Latin American
investor, with foreign direct investment of $775 million
between 2005 and 2010, mainly in the oil and mining sectors.
Improved security after a U.S.-backed crackdown of leftist
rebels and drug lords, coupled with better fiscal terms for
companies, has raised foreign investment in Colombia, and
production of oil and coal is at record highs.
Brazil's MPX MPXE3.SA is investing $3 billion in a
project that will produce 35 million tonnes of coal a year,
and which will come on stream in 2020. Vale (VALE5.SA) has
coal-producing projects in northern Colombia. [ID:nN1E76K0U0]
Santos said last year that Brazil was interested in
investing in infrastructure projects in Colombia, specifically
railways, which would allow Colombia to export metallurgical
coal for use in Brazilian steel mills.
Colombian companies are also reportedly seeking to invest
in Brazil. Colombian state-run energy company Ecopetrol
already has investments in Brazil, and so does power
distribution company ISA ISA.CN. [ID:nN10190980]
TARIFFS AND SHIPPING COSTS
Luis Alberto Moreno, president of the Inter-American
Development Bank -- the largest multilateral lender in Latin
America -- said the two governments must work to lower tariffs
and design strategies to reduce shipping costs.
"We can start doubling bilateral trade in five years,
which requires not only public policy actions, but also
fundamentally private-sector engagement," Moreno told the
conference.
"This would significantly close the integration gap."
Brazilian companies are eager to increase investments in
Colombia's petroleum and coal sectors as they need more and
more raw materials to continue growing at break-neck speeds.
Colombia's rebound to historic levels of oil output is
attracting major producers such as Petrobras whose experience
in deep-water drilling may help Colombia gain access to
important reserves off-shore, experts say.
The big question for the future of petroleum production in
Colombia is whether it can find new oil reserves to sustain
ambitious targets over the coming decade or whether it will
fall prey to "peak" oil. [ID:nN25156487]
"Colombia has a major attractive point, its stability,"
Petrobras CEO Jose Sergio Gabrielli told reporters.
"Expectations of increasing reserves are also very
attractive."
(Additional reporting by Monica Garcia; Editing by Eduardo
Garcia and Jan Paschal)