版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 9日 星期五 02:13 BJT

Cargill to invest up to $500 mln in Colombia food production

BOGOTA, June 8 Food producer Cargill Inc will invest between $300 million and $500 million in Colombia during the next five years, a company executive said on Thursday.

The company said last week that it had acquired Pollos El Bucanero SA, one of Colombia's largest meat producers, for an undisclosed sum.

"Colombia is a very attractive country," Xavier Vargas, president of Cargill for Central America and the executive in charge of expansion in the region, told Reuters after a news conference. "It is growing economically, in consumption, especially of chicken.

"We want to keep growing in animal protein," he added, without providing further details on potential investments in the Andean country. (Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐