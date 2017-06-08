Cargill to invest up to $500 mln in Colombia food production

BOGOTA, June 8 Food producer Cargill Inc
will invest between $300 million and $500 million in
Colombia during the next five years, a company executive said on
Thursday.
The company said last week that it had acquired Pollos El
Bucanero SA, one of Colombia's largest meat producers, for an
undisclosed sum.
"Colombia is a very attractive country," Xavier Vargas,
president of Cargill for Central America and the executive in
charge of expansion in the region, told Reuters after a news
conference. "It is growing economically, in consumption,
especially of chicken.
"We want to keep growing in animal protein," he added,
without providing further details on potential investments in
the Andean country.
