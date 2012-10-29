版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 29日 星期一 18:40 BJT

Cemex launches Colombia IPO of Latam unit, open Oct. 29-Nov. 6

BOGOTA Oct 29 Mexico's top cement maker Cemex officially launched on Monday the Colombian initial public offering of its Latin American unit, with books open from Oct. 29 to Nov. 6, the company said.

Cemex has set a range of between 11,000 and 13,500 Colombian pesos ($6.03 to $7.40) per share for the offering of about 24 percent of its Cemex Latam Holdings unit.

The minimum amount of shares it will offer will be 50 million, it said.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐