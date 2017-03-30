Cemex Latam to limit capacity after Colombia denies output request

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 24
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
BOGOTA, March 30 Cemex Latam Holdings, a unit of Mexican cement company Cemex, said on Thursday it would use only a portion of capacity at a new cement plant after Colombian environmental authorities denied the company permission for bigger output.
Cemex had asked the regional environmental authority of Antioquia, in north western Colombia, for a license to build a plant with production capacity of 950,000 tonnes, but the request was denied.
Still, Cemex said in a statement that it would continue construction of the $340-million plant, near Maceo in Antioquia province, but keep output at only 250,000 tonnes a year.
"I will continue our project to finish the plant with the capacity to produce 250,000 tonnes of cement, but in the future we will request authorization again through a new delimitation of the current mining title," a company source told Reuters. (Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Helen Murphy; editing by Diane Craft)
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 6 points at 7,491 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * Soldiers will be deployed to key sites in Britain to boost security as the country raised its terror threat to the highest level of "critical" following a suicide attack in Manchester that killed 22 people, including children. * GLENCORE: U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said on Tuesday it was not in talks with Swiss mining and commodities group Glencore Pl
* A spun off, listed Pay-tv unit could fetch up to 120 billion rand - analysts