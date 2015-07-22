Cemex Latam Holdings profit falls 42 pct in 2nd quarter

BOGOTA, July 22 Cemex Latam Holdings, a
subsidiary of Mexican cement maker Cemex, said on
Wednesday its second-quarter net profit slipped 42 percent to
$39 million amid a decline in sales and currency depreciations.
Profit was down from $67 million during the same period last
year.
Net consolidated sales fell 11 percent to $394 million
compared with the second quarter of 2014.
"The fall is principally explained by exchange rate
fluctuations and lower sales in Colombia," the company said in a
statement. Adjusting for currency fluctuations, net sales were
up 7 percent.
Cemex Latam Holdings operates in Colombia, Brazil, Panama,
Costa Rica, Guatemala, Nicaragua and El Salvador.
