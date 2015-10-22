Cemex Latam Holdings net profit falls 60 pct in Q3

BOGOTA Oct 22 Cemex Latam Holdings, a subsidiary of Mexican cement maker Cemex , said on Thursday its third-quarter net profit slipped 60 percent to $35 million amid a decline in sales and currency depreciations.

Profit was down from $88 million during the same period last year.

Net consolidated sales fell 23 percent to $354 million compared with the third quarter of 2014.

Cemex Latam Holdings operates in Colombia, Brazil, Panama, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Nicaragua and El Salvador. (Reporting by Helen Murphy; Editing by James Dalgleish)