版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 29日 星期六 03:57 BJT

Colombia cenbank chief Jose Dario Uribe gets 3rd term-finmin

BOGOTA, Sept 28 Colombia's central bank chief, Jose Dario Uribe, was unanimously reaffirmed to serve a third term as head of the monetary authority, Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said on Friday.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐