Coal workers accept wage offer by Colombia's Cerrejon -union

BOGOTA, March 7 The majority of workers at Colombia's biggest coal exporter, Cerrejon, have accepted a compensation offer by the company, the union said on Thursday, paving the way to an end to the nearly month-long strike.

The two sides are currently drawing up a final document to be signed later, union President Igor Diaz said.
