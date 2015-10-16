Colombia tribunal lifts Fenoco rail ban for further 16 days

BOGOTA Oct 16 A Colombian tribunal has extended until the end of October the lifting of restrictions imposed on the use of the Fenoco coal railway in the nation's north, judicial and company officials said on Friday.

The order will allow another two weeks to probe noise levels on the railway. The ban was imposed on nighttime use of the train between 10:30 p.m. and 04:30 a.m. (0330 and 0930 GMT) in response to complaints by residents of one municipality.

The initial ruling ran through Oct. 15.

Shortening the workday by six hours impacted companies carrying coal to export terminals on the Caribbean coast for the three miners that operate the railway: U.S.-based Drummond Co Inc, Glencore PLC's Prodeco unit and Murray Energy's Colombia Natural Resources.

Together, the three miners using the 226-km (140-mile) track produce more than half of Colombia's annual output of roughly 90 million tonnes.

The complaint over noise and dust dispersed by the coal trains came from residents of the municipality of Bosconia in the northern province of Cesar.