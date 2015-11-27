Colombia tribunal lifts Fenoco coal rail night transport ban

BOGOTA Nov 27 A Colombian tribunal has lifted a ban on overnight use of the Fenoco coal railway after 9 months of transport restrictions, in a move set to buoy exports of the fuel.

A court in the northern province of Cesar ruled on Wednesday that the railway, which serves U.S.-based Drummond Co , Glencore PLC's Prodeco unit and Murray Energy's Colombia Natural Resources, can once again transport shipments between 10:30 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. despite community complaints.

Nighttime shipping resumed on Thursday, industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

Residents of the municipality of Bosconia in northern Cesar had filed a complaint because of noise and dust dispersed by the train.

The ban had previously been lifted 15 days and then again 16 days.

The tribunal said that efforts by Fenoco to lessen dust and noise had shown results.

The lifting of the restriction will increase coal transport from 75,000 tonnes per 24-hour period to 112,500 tonnes.

Together, the three miners using the 226-km (140-mile) track produce more than half of Colombia's annual output of roughly 90 million tonnes. (Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb and Luis Jaime Acosta; editing by Grant McCool)