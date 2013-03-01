版本:
Colombia lifts night-time ban on main coal railway - body

BOGOTA, March 1 Colombia's environmental licensing authority lifted on Friday a ban on running trains at night at the main coal railway in the Andean nation, known as Fenoco.
