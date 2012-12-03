TABLE-Colombia coal output seen up about 7.5 pct in 2013 vs 2012

BOGOTA, Dec 3 Coal production in Colombia, the world's fourth-largest exporter of the commodity, looks set to rise more than 7.5 percent next year to 98 million tonnes, according to government data published on Monday. This year, the Andean country will produce less coal than planned, with output dropping to around 90 million-91 million tonnes after labor unrest in the top-producing province halted operations. The Andean nation's thermal coal sector is dominated by major producers such as Glencore, Drummond and Cerrejon, which is jointly owned by BHP Billiton Plc, Anglo American Plc and Xstrata Plc. All companies are expanding mines and infrastructure. Here is a breakdown of price and production estimates: YEAR PRICE (PER TONNE) PRODUCTION (IN TONNES) 2013 $75 98 million 2014 $77 100 million 2015 $80 99 million 2016 $79 107 million 2017 $84 107 million 2018 $87 107 million 2019 $90 104 million 2020 $92 103 million Source: National Mining Agency Presentation