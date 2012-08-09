Colombia's coal railway calls workers to vote on strike Monday

* Court expected to decide on strike legality on Friday

* Company calls workers' assembly for next week

* Prodeco moves to get La Jagua strike declared illegal

* Colombia loosing more than $1 mln per day in royalties

By Jack Kimball

BOGOTA, Aug 9 Colombia's main coal railway, Fenoco, is calling workers to vote on Monday on whether to lift an 18-day strike but union officials said only they can lift a walkout that has paralyzed more than half of the country's coal exports.

The deepening dispute between laborers and the private company, held by three top Colombian coal exporters, is starting to push up prices despite the availability of coal in the Atlantic and Pacific markets, causing a cautiously bullish market sentiment.

Fenoco President Peter Burrowes told Reuters that workers would assemble in seven locations on Monday to vote on whether to send the dispute to an arbitration committee, which would put laborers back to work as soon as Thursday.

The company needs 51 percent of laborers to vote to lift the strike. More than 200 of a total of 624 workers belong to the union that walked off the job on July 23 after talks over working conditions and pay increases broke down, officials said.

Felix Herrera, president of the Sintraime union, disputed the legality of the Monday vote, saying only the union members, not the company, could lift the walkout.

"First, I don't think there'll be 51 percent that vote to lift the strike. Second, as the process is not legal, we would not be obligated to go the arbitration tribunal," he said.

The strike at Fenoco - which moves coal for Drummond International, Glencore's Prodeco unit and a Goldman Sachs affiliate - has removed 1.5 million tonnes from the country's exports this year, sources said.

Drummond, whose Colombian coal operations are 20 percent owned by Japan's Itochu Corp, and Prodeco have declared limited force majeure on some cargoes.

Colombia's government, however, said that the process would be carried out according to Colombian law.

"What I understand is that the workers themselves will call it. There are workers that don't want the strike," Henry Medina, vice minister of mines, told Reuters.

"I know the company is promoting that. ... Also I understand that the company is doing everything by the law."

The Andean country is losing $1.2 million daily in royalties, Medina said.

PRICE IMPACT

Talks have hit an impasse. Fenoco demands that trains stuck on the track first be moved, and the union calls for workers fired in the 2009 walkout to be reinstated. Both sides say the other is being inflexible.

Fenoco is trying to have the strike declared illegal, which would allow it to fire union leaders. The court may make a ruling on Friday, but any decision would likely be bogged down in a months-long appeals process.

The rail strike is also hampering discussions about another walkout at Prodeco's La Jagua mine and that company was trying to have that dispute declared illegal too, union officials said. There is a hearing scheduled for Tuesday, they said.

The strikes have given some upward push to global prices.

Traders and utilities, however, said that a rise in prices this week on the back of the Colombian walkouts was probably an overreaction.

Buyers of Colombian coal say if the strike lasts for the rest of the month, it would take 4 million tonnes out of supply for this year, which the country would not be able to make up.

That, plus supply cuts under way in the United States, Australia and Indonesia, will help rebalance the market and should push prices back above $100 a tonne again, but at that level, fresh U.S. offers are likely to emerge, capping any price gains, traders and utilities said.