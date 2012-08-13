Drummond sharply cuts Colombian coal output due to strike

| BOGOTA
BOGOTA Aug 13 Drummond International,
Colombia's second-largest coal exporter, is sharply cutting
production in the Andean nation as a 22-day strike at the main
railway has shut off exports, the company said.
Striking rail workers at the privately held Fenoco company
have brought coal exports from the main producing province to a
halt, causing some force majeure of major companies and costing
the government more than $1.2 million per day in royalties.
"With the railway out of operation, coal exports have ceased
and inventory at the mine loadout facility has reached full
capacity," Drummond said in a statement sent to Reuters on
Monday.
"As such, Drummond, for an indefinite period of time, will
be significantly reducing its operations in Colombia," the
statement, dated Aug. 10, said.
Drummond, whose Colombian coal operations are 20 percent
owned by Japan's Itochu Corp, said the walkout by rail
workers was preventing shipment of 80,000 to 85,000 tonnes per
day from its mines to its Caribbean port.
Fenoco's shareholders include Glencore International Plc's
Prodeco unit, Drummond International and
Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Colombian units.
In 2009, striking Fenoco workers held up exports for 27
days.
Fenoco workers are expected to vote on Monday on whether to
send the dispute to an arbitration committee and stop the
walkout, which would put laborers back to work as soon as
Thursday.
Fenoco needs 51 percent of workers to vote to end the
walkout. More than 200 of Fenoco's 624 workers belong to the
union that walked off the job on July 23 after talks over
working conditions and pay increases broke down, officials said.
The dispute between laborers and the private company is
starting to push up prices despite the availability of coal in
the Atlantic and Pacific markets, causing a cautiously bullish
market sentiment.