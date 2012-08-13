UPDATE 2-Colombian coal railway workers vote to lift strike

* Walkout has dragged on for more than three weeks

* Drummond said significantly reducing operations

By Jack Kimball

BOGOTA, Aug 13 Colombian railway workers at the main coal line voted on Monday to end a three-week strike that has paralyzed more than half of coal shipments from the world's fourth-largest exporter of the material, the rail company's president said.

Striking workers at the privately held Fenoco company have brought coal exports from the main producing province to a halt, causing some force majeure of major companies and costing the government more than $1.2 million per day in royalties.

Fenoco President Peter Burrowes told Reuters that 335 workers voted in favor of lifting the strike and sending the dispute to arbitration, meaning that the company received more than the 51 percent required to end the walkout.

A total of 347 out of 624 workers cast ballots on Monday, Burrowes said. Laborers could return to work as soon as Thursday, according to the company.

The union did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Fenoco's shareholders include Glencore International Plc's Prodeco unit, Drummond International and Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Colombian units. In 2009, striking Fenoco workers held up exports for 27 days.

Fenoco is also trying to have the strike declared illegal which will allow the company to fire union leaders. A court ruling is expected on Tuesday, but would likely be bogged down in a months-long appeal process.

The dispute between laborers and the private company has pushed up prices despite the availability of coal in the Atlantic and Pacific markets.

Although up to 4 million tonnes of exports have likely been lost this year, and sentiment has become cautiously optimistic for firmer prices in the fourth quarter, the lack of tonnes from Colombia has yet to be felt, utilities and traders said.

Colombia's second-largest coal exporter, Drummond International, said before Monday's vote that it was sharply cutting production due to the rail strike.

"With the railway out of operation, coal exports have ceased and inventory at the mine loadout facility has reached full capacity," Drummond said in a statement sent to Reuters early on Monday. The company could not be reached immediately for comment later on Monday.

"As such, Drummond, for an indefinite period of time, will be significantly reducing its operations in Colombia," the statement, dated Aug. 10, said.

Drummond, whose Colombian coal operations are 20 percent-owned by Japan's Itochu Corp, said the walkout by rail workers was preventing shipment of 80,000 to 85,000 tonnes per day from its mines to its Caribbean port.

Drummond customers say the company has informed them that the miner's workers in Colombia have been put on paid leave and that it has mined and moved all the coal it can while the vital rail link is offline.

Prodeco and a local Goldman Sachs unit, which the company bought from Vale earlier this year, have used trucks to move some coal to ports, but Drummond does not have the loading ability to move coal by trucks, industry sources said.