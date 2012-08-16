UPDATE 1-Colombia rail strike ends, coal ops may restart Friday

By Jack Kimball
BOGOTA Aug 16 Colombia's main railway should
resume moving coal to port on Friday after the union ended a
25-day strike that has paralyzed more than half of exports from
the world's fourth-largest coal exporter, officials said.
The privately held Fenoco railway scored two victories
against the union this week by getting more than 50 percent of
workers to agree to lift the strike and by having the walkout
declared illegal in a Colombian court.
Sintraime union President Felix Herrera told Reuters the
guild was lifting the walkout and that the process should be
completed by 6 p.m. local time (2300 GMT) on Thursday.
Fenoco President Peter Burrowes told Reuters that he and
five workers, five union members and two labor ministry
officials had entered the firm's offices in the coastal city of
Santa Marta and were in the process of inspecting installations.
Once the inspection is completed, the rest of the railway's
laborers can go back to work, Burrowes said.
"Based on the delays by the union, we were unable to open
our control tower hence we have not been able inspect the 200 km
of rail," he said from Santa Marta.
"Once we get in, we will do a physical inspection, even by
night, and I calculate that by sometime in the middle of the
afternoon of (Friday) we will have our trains circulating."
More than 50 percent of the 624 workers at Fenoco railway
cast ballots earlier this week to end the strike, while a
Colombian court declared the strike illegal on Tuesday.
The union had called the poll illegal.
The walkout at Fenoco, which moves coal to port for Drummond
International, Goldman Sachs affiliates and
Glencore International Plc's Prodeco unit, had caused
limited force majeure on some shipments.
The labor dispute brought coal exports from the main
producing province of Cesar to a halt and cost the government
more than $1.2 million per day in royalties. As much as 4
million tonnes is estimated to have been lost from Colombia's
2012 exports, according to industry sources.
Workers at Colombia's La Jagua mine, owned by Glencore's
Prodeco unit, are still on strike after nearly a month, but
Prodeco could start moving coal from the Calenturitas mine once
the railway resumes normal operations.
The return of Fenoco workers could put more pressure for a
resolution to the labor dispute at La Jagua mine, and possibly
weaken the hand of the union in wage talks.