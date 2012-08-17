版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 17日 星期五 22:45 BJT

Colombia coal railway to restart operations soon - president

BOGOTA Aug 17 Colombia's main coal railway, Fenoco, has almost completed inspecting tracks after the end of a nearly month-long strike and should restart operations in an hour, the company's president told Reuters on Friday.

Peter Burrowes, the president of Fenoco, said that the company would first move 10 trains that have been stuck on the tracks since workers walked out on July 23.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐