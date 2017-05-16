Colombia coal output up 3 pct in first quarter

BOGOTA May 16 Colombia's coal output rose 3
percent to 22.2 million tonnes in the first quarter of this
year, compared with the same period in 2016, the national mining
agency said in a statement on Tuesday.
The Andean nation, the world's fifth-largest coal exporter,
produced 21.5 million tonnes in the same period a year ago, the
ministry said. The sector is seeking to produce 95 million
tonnes this year.
The biggest players in Colombia's coal industry are Drummond
Co, Glencore Plc, Murray Energy's
Colombia Natural Resources, and Cerrejon, which is jointly owned
by BHP Billiton , Anglo American PLC and
Glencore.
(Reporting by Bogota newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)