Glencore's Colombia unit opens 21 million tonne coal port

BOGOTA May 29 The Colombian coal unit of
Glencore International PLC on Wednesday opened a port
with a capacity of 21 million tonnes a year to boost exports and
comply with more stringent environmental regulations on coal
loading.
The $550 million 'Puerto Nuevo' port in the Caribbean
province of Magdalena will load coal directly onto ships rather
than using barges, a system that sometimes causes environmental
damage because coal can be spilled into the ocean.
"What will this lead to? We will be able to continue
exporting coal, to continue adding fuel, so to speak, to mining,
the (economy's) driving force," President Juan Manuel Santos
said during the inauguration.
Prodeco is Colombia's third-largest coal exporter and last
year it produced 14.7 million tonnes. It plans to ramp up
production to around 21 million tonnes by 2015.
Colombia, the world's No. 4 coal exporter, has seen a boom
in investment, especially in the oil and mining sectors.
Its high-quality thermal coal production is dominated by
Cerrejon - equally owned by Anglo American Plc, BHP
Billiton Ltd and Xstrata Plc ; Drummond
International and Prodeco.
The three companies are increasing output and expanding
infrastructure.
Drummond is building a port next to Prodeco's harbor to
expand export capacity as they increase production and to comply
with the change in port rules.
Cerrejon's port is already direct loading.