公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 15日 星期三 22:00 BJT

Colombia court delays decision on strike at Glencore mine -union

BOGOTA Aug 15 A Colombian court has postponed a decision on the legality of a 28-day strike at the La Jagua coal mine of Glencore International Plc's Prodeco unit until Aug. 27, Ricardo Machado of the Sintraminergetica union told Reuters.

