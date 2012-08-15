版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 16日 星期四 04:27 BJT

Colombia's main railway says workers to return in coming hours

BOGOTA Aug 15 Colombia's main coal railway, Fenoco, said on Wednesday that laborers would return to work "in the coming hours" to begin to restart operations after a three-week strike paralyzed more than half of coal exports from the Andean nation.

