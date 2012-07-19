RPT-UPDATE 2-Colombian coal miners strike at Glencore-owned mines

* Prodeco says workers inflexible; union denies
* Industry watching for railway strike
* Two other Glencore mines join strike
By Jack Kimball
BOGOTA, July 19 Colombian coal miners went on
strike o n T hursday, seeking better pay and working conditions at
the La Jagua mining complex of Glencore's Prodeco unit, while
the company accused a labor union of being inflexible with its
demands.
The walkout at La Jagua is unlikely to hit spot thermal coal
prices in Europe or Asia unless it lasts for weeks, but many
industry sources are more concerned about whether workers from
Colombia's main coal railway, Fenoco, would join the walkout.
"Right now everything is stopped," Ricardo Machado of the
Sintraminergetica union told Reuters by telephone.
Miners at Carbones de La Jagua authorized a walkout two
weeks ago in Colombia, the world's fourth-largest coal exporter,
after 40 days of talks with Prodeco failed to produce a deal.
The La Jagua complex is an open-pit mining operation in the
northern Cesar province, which includes mining concessions held
by separate Glencore companies - Carbones de La Jagua, Consorcio
Minero Unido and Carbones el Tesoro.
Worker negotiations involved only Carbones de La Jagua, but
miners at the two others joined the strike, the union said. The
three areas produced 7 million tonnes of coal last year,
according to mining regulator data.
Prodeco said it regretted that the union's "inflexible
position and excessive demands" led to a strike - charges the
union denied, saying it was only asking for fair wage increases.
"In the current economic environment it's important that
there is participation of the company and workers to reach
reasonable and beneficial agreements," Prodeco said in a
statement.
Latin America has a history of tense ties among mining
companies, unions, indigenous people and environmental groups.
Unions use strikes for leverage in bargaining talks with
mining and oil companies, which have been returning to Colombia
after a fall in guerrilla violence over the last decade due to a
U.S.-backed military offensive.
La Jagua's coal is the highest quality produced in Colombia
and when not blended, is a niche market material, industry
sources said. Glencore's Prodeco operations consist of La Jagua
and Calenturitas. It has its own port and rail facilities.
Industry sources said that Prodeco had one month or more of
stockpiles at the port, and if prolonged, the company could just
extend loading times.
La Jagua has such high-energy, low-sulphur coal that it
often is sold as pulverized coal for use in steelmaking.
In 2010, laborers at La Jagua went on strike for five weeks
before signing a two-year deal, and last year, they remained out
for eight days at the 5-million-tonne-per-year Calenturitas
mine.
More worrying for many in Colombia's coal industry is a
possible strike at Fenoco railway - the country's main line
after Cerrejon's tracks.
Fenoco carries high-grade coal to Atlantic ports from mines
run by Drummond, Glencore's Prodeco unit and Goldman Sachs'
Colombian Natural Resources - and a walkout there could cut
exports by about 50 percent.
Concerns, however, over future global demand and prices mean
the impact of supply disruptions in Colombia from the La Jagua
strike and a possible walkout at Fenoco would probably be fairly
muted.
Both the Atlantic and Pacific markets are over-supplied
despite a strong coal burn across much of Europe and steady
imports by India and China.