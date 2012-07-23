Workers at Colombia's main coal railway go on strike

BOGOTA, July 23 Laborers at Colombia's main coal
railway went on strike on Monday over pay and working
conditions, the company and a senior union official said,
threatening to paralyze more than one-half of shipments from the
world's fourth largest exporter of coal.
Stoppage in Colombian output from the strike and another
walkout at a Prodeco mine, owned by Glencore's Prodeco unit,
will have to be prolonged to lift prices as both Atlantic and
Pacific markets are oversupplied despite a strong coal burn
across much of Europe and steady imports into India and China.
Workers at the Fenoco railway -- mainly those who perform
maintenance on the line -- went on strike at 6 a.m. local time
on Monday, Ricardo Machado of the Sintraminergetica union told
Reuters by telephone.
The company confirmed a strike had begun.
The train has a capacity of 42 million tonnes per year.
Shareholders in the company include Glencore International
Plc's Prodeco unit, Drummond Co Inc and
Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Colombian unit. The mining
firms are among the top coal producers in Colombia.
Last week, Colombian coal miners walked out at the La Jagua
mining complex of Glencore's Prodeco unit after failing to reach
a compensation deal.