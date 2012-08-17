版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 18日 星期六 00:44 BJT

Colombia's main coal railway restarts operations - president

BOGOTA Aug 17 Colombia's main coal railway, Fenoco, has restarted shipping coal to port after the end of a nearly monthlong strike in the world's fourth-largest coal exporter, the company's president told Reuters on Friday.

"At exactly 10:51 (am local time), we started running ... we're getting trains out the mines," he said.

