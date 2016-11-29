UK sends team to assist Colombia air crash investigation

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 Britain's air crash investigation agency is sending a team of experts to Colombia to help the country's aviation authority investigate the crash of a regional jet that killed 75 people, a spokesman said.
The team of three investigators is expected to arrive at the scene of the crash on Wednesday, the spokesman for the Air Accidents Investigation Branch added.
The investigation will be led by Colombia's Aeronautica Civil, with Britain automatically involved as the country where the BAe 146 jet, also known as Avro RJ, was manufactured.
The British team includes experts in flight operations, engineering and flight data recorders, the spokesman added. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.