版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 1日 星期五 00:50 BJT

UPDATE 1-Colombia's Davivienda to buy local stock brokerage

BOGOTA Feb 28 Banco Davivienda, Colombia's third-largest bank by assets, has agreed to buy the local Corredores Asociados brokerage for $66 million, the company said on Thursday.

The sale is pending regulatory approval.

Corredores Asociados has assets worth around $83 million.

Davivienda is the financial arm of Colombia's Grupo Bolivar.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐