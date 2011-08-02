Colombia's Davivienda to issue ordinary bonds-sources

BOGOTA Aug 2 Colombia's third-largest bank, Davivienda DVIp.CN, plans to issue up to 500 billion pesos ($282.2 million) in ordinary bonds on Aug. 10, sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Davivienda may issue between 300 billion pesos and 500 billion pesos, said the brokerage Alianza Valores, one of the issuance's underwriters.

A source at the bank confirmed that it would be issuing bonds next week, but declined to give details.

Davivienda is one of several financial institutions issuing peso-denominated bonds, trying to tap low interest rates and ample liquidity in the Andean country. ($1=1,771.81 Colombian pesos) (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra)