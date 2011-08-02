Colombia's Davivienda to issue ordinary bonds-sources

BRIEF-Kitov announces settlement agreement with minority shareholder of recently acquired Tyrnovo
BOGOTA Aug 2 Colombia's third-largest bank, Davivienda DVIp.CN, plans to issue up to 500 billion pesos ($282.2 million) in ordinary bonds on Aug. 10, sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
Davivienda may issue between 300 billion pesos and 500 billion pesos, said the brokerage Alianza Valores, one of the issuance's underwriters.
A source at the bank confirmed that it would be issuing bonds next week, but declined to give details.
Davivienda is one of several financial institutions issuing peso-denominated bonds, trying to tap low interest rates and ample liquidity in the Andean country. ($1=1,771.81 Colombian pesos) (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra)
* Kirin Holdings Co Ltd plans to buy Mandalay Brewery of Myanmar for an estimated several hundred million yen - Nikkei
* Hongkong Meisheng Culture Company Ltd reports 6.9 percent stake in JAKKS Pacific Inc as of February 2, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kbHqIp) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)