UPDATE 1-Colombia's Banco Davivienda offers new shares

(Adds details of planned new share offer, adds company
background)
BOGOTA Oct 19 Colombia's Banco Davivienda
DVIp.CN will offer up to 800 billion pesos' ($420 million)
worth of preferred shares starting on Thursday to finance an
expansion plan in Central and South America, the bank said on
Wednesday.
Colombia's third-largest bank by assets, Davivienda set a
price of 20,000 pesos ($10.51) per share for the placement of
up to 40 million new shares from Thursday until Nov. 10, Chief
Executive Officer Efrain Forero told a news conference.
Davivienda in August announced plans to eventually issue a
total of 96 million new shares but the sale had been delayed
until now due to market turbulence.
A year earlier, the bank listed 26 million shares in an
initial public offering that was 12 times oversubscribed and
raised $230 million.
Since then Davivienda has been one of Colombia's most
active players in capital markets, seeking financing to expand
in Colombia, Chile, Peru and Central America.
In August the bank sold 500 billion pesos' ($264 million)
worth of bonds in a deal that was nearly three times
oversubscribed.
It also plans to issue $350 million in bonds on
international markets and sell equity shares on a number of
exchanges, including Wall Street.
$1 = 1,900.50 Colombian pesos
(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Editing by Daniel Trotta, Lisa
Von Ahn and Matthew Lewis)