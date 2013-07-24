版本:
Colombia government urges striking coal miners to negotiate

* Prolonged strike could cost gov't heavily in royalties
    * Strike shut down about a third of Colombian output
    * Union would suspend strike if satisfactory offer made

    By Peter Murphy
    BOGOTA, July 24 Colombia's Energy Minister
Frederico Renjifo urged workers at coal miner Drummond to keep
negotiating to end a strike they began late on Tuesday, as the
government counts the potential cost of more disruption to one
of its biggest exports.
    The strike shut Alabama-based Drummond's two Colombian
mines, closed its private port and is expected to cut shipments
from the fourth biggest coal exporter by about a third, though
market reaction has been subdued with seaborne coal market well
supplied. 
    Drummond produced 26 million tonnes of coal, or almost a
third of the country's total output in 2012. The country's coal
sector has had a turbulent year with a month-long strike at
rival miner Cerrejon in February and a temporary closure of
Drummond's port after an environmental incident in February.
    "I'm calling on the company and the workers to strive today
to take their dialogue forward and hopefully, for the benefit of
all, we reach an agreement," Renjifo said.
 
    Edgar Munoz, vice-president of the Sintramienergetica union
representing contracted workers, but not the company's
subcontractors, said there had been no contact with the company
on Wednesday. The union says it is prepared to suspend the
walk-out if Drummond makes a satisfactory offer.
    He said there were two ships berthed at Drummond's port,
which would be unable to depart, until the strike was lifted,
since workers were not on duty to complete loading and the
necessary port operations.
    Drummond had been expected to produce 32 million tonnes out
of some 94 million tonnes of forecast national output in 2013,
which would earn the nation about 900 billion pesos ($475.7
million) in royalties, Renjifo said, up from 700 billion pesos
($370 million) last year.
    That is income the government can ill-afford to lose as it
tries to stoke economic growth which was sluggish early in the
year - in part due to the strike at Cerrejon.
    Cerrejon is a joint-venture owned by Anglo American Plc
, BHP Billiton Ltd and Xstra Plc.
    In the market for coal futures, API2 futures for 2014
delivery traded at $85.65 a tonne, down $0.15 from
the previous settlement.
