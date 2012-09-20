版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 21日 星期五 02:06 BJT

Colombia economy to grow between 4.7 pct and 5 pct in 2012-finmin

BOGOTA, Sept 20 Colombia's economy will likely grow between 4.7 percent and 5 percent in the full-year 2012, Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said on Thursday.

