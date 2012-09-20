版本:
Colombia's economy grew 1.6 pct in Q2 versus Q1-govt

BOGOTA, Sept 20 Colombia's economy expanded 1.6 percent in the second quarter versus the previous three months, the government's statistics agency said on Thursday.

The country's gross domestic product grew 4.9 percent in the April-June period versus last year, higher than analysts' expectations of 4.38 percent.

