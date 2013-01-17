版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 18日 星期五 02:34 BJT

Colombia not considering capital controls "at this moment"-finmin

BOGOTA Jan 17 Colombia is not considering capital controls "at this moment" to try to stem gains in the peso currency, Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said on Thursday.

The minister added, however, that the country would keep "all cards on the table" to combat the strengthening currency.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐